Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 882 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,654,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,303,000 after acquiring an additional 253,078 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,351,000 after acquiring an additional 864,708 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,227,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,026,000 after acquiring an additional 227,377 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,313,000 after acquiring an additional 112,455 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,145,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $620.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up from $655.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $733.40.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $828.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of -197.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $616.02 and its 200 day moving average is $601.95. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $842.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

