Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 254 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,518,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,008,000 after acquiring an additional 416,382 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 813,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,352,000 after buying an additional 292,238 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $409,126,000 after buying an additional 169,467 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 938,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,601,000 after buying an additional 146,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.42.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $296.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $365.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

