Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $81,931,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Watsco by 956.3% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,907,000 after purchasing an additional 234,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Watsco by 12,907.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 106,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105,584 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Watsco by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,602,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,684,000 after acquiring an additional 95,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Watsco by 2,803.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after acquiring an additional 66,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

NYSE:WSO opened at $160.61 on Thursday. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $186.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.50.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.