Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 383 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 150,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,663,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,055,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,788,000 after buying an additional 149,015 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after buying an additional 600,282 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 24,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

NYSE:SUI opened at $133.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $173.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.33.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.10 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.