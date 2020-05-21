Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $138.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.04 million. Opera had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.10. 138,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.25. Opera has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Opera in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Opera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Opera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.05.

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

