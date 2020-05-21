On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Short Interest Update

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE ONDK opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a current ratio of 18.52. On Deck Capital has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $4.74.

Get On Deck Capital alerts:

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $110.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.49 million. On Deck Capital had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that On Deck Capital will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of On Deck Capital from $4.50 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of On Deck Capital from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 34.8% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 3,829,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 989,706 shares in the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 56.0% during the first quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 482,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 58,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 116.6% during the first quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 581,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 313,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.