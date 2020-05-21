OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 32.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

OGE stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.78.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Andrea M. Dennis bought 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.