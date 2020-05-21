Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 49,370 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 49,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $624,036.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,346,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,894,868.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ORCC opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $19.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $204.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.26 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 1,294.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.