Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 49,370 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 49,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $624,036.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,346,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,894,868.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
ORCC opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $19.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15.
Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $204.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.26 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 1,294.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ORCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.
About Owl Rock Capital
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.
