Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocugen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

OCGN stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ocugen stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 2,626.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,541 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.81% of Ocugen worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

