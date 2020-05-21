NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

Nomura restated their sell rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Argus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $300.66.

NVDA stock opened at $358.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.79. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $363.50. The company has a market cap of $220.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

In related news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,669 shares of company stock worth $27,025,985. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

