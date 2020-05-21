NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $290.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $294.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $300.66.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $358.80 on Monday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $363.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $220.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.33.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,669 shares of company stock worth $27,025,985. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

