Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Update

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the April 30th total of 52,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Ascribe Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,021,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,000. Nuverra Environmental Solutions accounts for 100.0% of Ascribe Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ascribe Capital LLC owned 44.55% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NYSEAMERICAN:NES opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.27 million for the quarter.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company's services include the delivery, collection, and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas in the Bakken, Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville shale areas.

