Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.77 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 17.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $195,660. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 149.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 95,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 73.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 58,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

