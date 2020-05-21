Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will announce earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.22. Northern Trust posted earnings per share of $1.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRS. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.14.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $74.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $93.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 429.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

