Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Posted by on May 21st, 2020 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will announce earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.22. Northern Trust posted earnings per share of $1.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRS. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.14.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $74.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $93.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 429.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.