Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) shares rose 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.38, approximately 1,421,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 778,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

The company has a market cap of $4.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. Neurometrix had a negative net margin of 77.88% and a negative return on equity of 138.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurometrix Inc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neurometrix stock. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 18,370 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.97% of Neurometrix worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurometrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

