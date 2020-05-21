Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NLTX. Bank of America started coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $12.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 24.92 and a quick ratio of 24.92.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $460,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 121,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,391. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 101,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,980,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

