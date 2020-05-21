Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Trading 42.9% Higher

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (CVE:NSP) traded up 42.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, 5,204,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,448% from the average session volume of 336,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:NSP)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd., a biotechnology and consumer products company, develops, produces, commercializes, sells, and licenses plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers retail hemp superfood products under the Natera brand name; natural and organic hemp products under the Chii brand name; hemp-based pet care products under the Pawsitive FX brand name; plant-derived bulk ingredients under the Natera Ingredients brand name; and lifestyle and healthy meal replacement products under the Elevate Me brand name.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Naturally Splendid Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturally Splendid Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.