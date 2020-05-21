National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Short Interest Update

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 267,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $64.96 on Thursday. National HealthCare has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $253.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 43.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

