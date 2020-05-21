NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Sells $52,314.78 in Stock

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $52,314.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at $52,314.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.32. NanoString Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.