Morgan Stanley Trims Petrofac (LON:PFC) Target Price to GBX 165

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Petrofac from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Petrofac from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upped their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 323.86 ($4.26).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 183.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 309.74. The company has a market cap of $555.71 million and a P/E ratio of 8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64. Petrofac has a 1 year low of GBX 146.65 ($1.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 474.90 ($6.25).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Petrofac’s previous dividend of $0.13. Petrofac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.41%.

In related news, insider David Davies purchased 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of £199.60 ($262.56) per share, with a total value of £499,998 ($657,719.02). Also, insider Alastair Cochran purchased 37,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £80,405.37 ($105,768.71).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

