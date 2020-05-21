Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RB. DZ Bank boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 7,100 ($93.40) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.98) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,950 ($78.27) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($94.71) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,703.68 ($88.18).

LON RB opened at GBX 7,004 ($92.13) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,491.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,166.81. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.34) per share. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently -39.06%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 14,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,833 ($76.73), for a total transaction of £858,500.94 ($1,129,309.31).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

