Morgan Stanley Raises RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target to $190.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $223.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.25.

RNR opened at $163.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.97 and its 200 day moving average is $176.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.39.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,223,000 after buying an additional 197,496 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 61,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,097,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 68,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $1,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities

