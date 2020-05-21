Moody’s Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Moody’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau expects that the business services provider will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.45.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $256.27 on Thursday. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $287.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 8,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total transaction of $4,516,528.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,053,112.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $844,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,657 shares of company stock worth $18,759,715 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

