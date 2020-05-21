Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 410 ($5.39) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moneysupermarket.Com Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 359.44 ($4.73).

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 322.60 ($4.24) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 310.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 320.48. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). As a group, analysts forecast that Moneysupermarket.Com Group will post 1857.0000834 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robin Freestone bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £88,200 ($116,022.10). Also, insider Mark Lewis sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.20), for a total transaction of £44,057.09 ($57,954.60).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

