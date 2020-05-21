Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 69,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,026,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,610 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the first quarter worth approximately $61,062,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,685,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,747,000 after purchasing an additional 830,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,440,000 after purchasing an additional 767,482 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

