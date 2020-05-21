Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 26 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.4% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Alphabet by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,237,000 after buying an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,409.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,271.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,328.81. The company has a market capitalization of $961.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.