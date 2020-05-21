Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.91.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $73.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

