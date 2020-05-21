Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MHVYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

MHVYF opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company provides construction and after-sales services for various power generation facilities, including thermal, nuclear, and wind power plants; aircraft products, such as commercial aircraft and aero engines; and space systems, such as a H-IIA rocket, as well as products related to international space station programs.

