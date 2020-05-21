Minnova (CVE:MCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.14

Shares of Minnova Corp (CVE:MCI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 13772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08.

Minnova Company Profile (CVE:MCI)

Minnova Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Nokomis and PL properties located in Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014. Minnova Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

