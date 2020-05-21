Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN MLSS opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $754,000.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Milestone Scientific in a report on Tuesday.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

