Midpoint (CVE:MPT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.25

Midpoint Holdings Ltd (CVE:MPT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 118250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and a P/E ratio of -5.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Midpoint Company Profile (CVE:MPT)

Midpoint Holdings Ltd., a Web-based enterprise, engages in the peer to peer (P2P) foreign exchange business in Canada. It operates a peer-to-peer foreign exchange matching platform that matches buyers and sellers of foreign currency, and transfers the funds to their location through an intermediary third-party payment provider.

