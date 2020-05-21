Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,933 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $36,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $25,386.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $278,324 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $111.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.50. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

