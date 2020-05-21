Michael C. Colby Sells 20,000 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $1,177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 727,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,807,173.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.65 and a beta of 0.79. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.43.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

