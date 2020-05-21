MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Shares Gap Up to $24.19

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.94, but opened at $24.19. MGM Growth Properties shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 2,511,811 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 0.70.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.65 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CFO Andy H. Chien purchased 1,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,694.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock purchased 2,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

