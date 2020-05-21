MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Shares Gap Up to $24.19

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.94, but opened at $24.19. MGM Growth Properties shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 2,511,811 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have commented on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.
The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 0.70.
In other MGM Growth Properties news, CFO Andy H. Chien purchased 1,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,694.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock purchased 2,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.
About MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
