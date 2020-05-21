Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,033,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 524,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Metlife worth $92,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,086,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,586,000 after buying an additional 1,959,431 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 6,405.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,749,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after buying an additional 1,722,928 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Metlife by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,957,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,746,000 after buying an additional 1,207,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,732,000 after buying an additional 1,083,612 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.33. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.