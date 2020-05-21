Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MESO. ValuEngine upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Shares of MESO stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 337.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mesoblast by 93.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 111.8% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,975 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

