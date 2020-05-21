Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Chairman Purchases $1,565,600.40 in Stock

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Chairman George Joseph bought 41,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $1,565,600.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 19,464,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,772,275. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

George Joseph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, George Joseph bought 26,000 shares of Mercury General stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.84 per share, with a total value of $1,009,840.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, George Joseph acquired 157,000 shares of Mercury General stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.25 per share, with a total value of $5,691,250.00.

On Monday, May 11th, George Joseph acquired 66,363 shares of Mercury General stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.65 per share, with a total value of $2,365,840.95.

On Thursday, May 7th, George Joseph acquired 103,465 shares of Mercury General stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $3,737,155.80.

On Friday, March 13th, George Joseph acquired 75,419 shares of Mercury General stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $2,936,061.67.

Mercury General stock opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $65.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.89 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,069,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,743,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

