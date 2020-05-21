Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Chairman George Joseph Purchases 26,000 Shares of Stock

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Chairman George Joseph bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,840.00.

George Joseph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, George Joseph acquired 41,418 shares of Mercury General stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,565,600.40.

On Wednesday, May 13th, George Joseph acquired 157,000 shares of Mercury General stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,691,250.00.

On Monday, May 11th, George Joseph acquired 66,363 shares of Mercury General stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,365,840.95.

On Thursday, May 7th, George Joseph acquired 103,465 shares of Mercury General stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,737,155.80.

On Friday, March 13th, George Joseph acquired 75,419 shares of Mercury General stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,936,061.67.

NYSE MCY opened at $38.84 on Thursday. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.92%.

MCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

