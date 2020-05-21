Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Buy Rating from Nomura

Nomura reiterated their buy rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Nomura currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

MLCO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.54.

MLCO opened at $16.31 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.91 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $811.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.64 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

