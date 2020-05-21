Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mediwound from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mediwound from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Mediwound stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. Mediwound has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Mediwound had a net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 98.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mediwound will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 120,508 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Mediwound by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mediwound by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mediwound by 547.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mediwound by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. 23.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

