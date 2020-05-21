Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Insider Sells $515,348.68 in Stock

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $515,348.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $84.64 on Thursday. Match Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 199.73%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Match Group from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 317.9% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Match Group by 68.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

