Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Short Interest Update

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the April 30th total of 86,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Marlin Business Services by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRLN opened at $7.69 on Thursday. Marlin Business Services has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $83.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($1.16). Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Marlin Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Marlin Business Services from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

