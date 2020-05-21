Marcus Ryu Sells 12,500 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $1,197,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,782.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marcus Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Marcus Ryu sold 7,709 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $615,563.65.

GWRE stock opened at $96.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -384.76 and a beta of 1.23. Guidewire Software Inc has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $124.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.30 and its 200 day moving average is $103.58.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $7,958,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

