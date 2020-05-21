Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Acquires 3,673 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.7% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,143 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,314,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Walt Disney by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,995,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $675,724,000 after buying an additional 1,314,800 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $119.92 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

