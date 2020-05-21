Maha Saleh Ibrahim Sells 569,820 Shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 569,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $6,997,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maha Saleh Ibrahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 343,148 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $4,206,994.48.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 33,221 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $425,561.01.

On Monday, May 11th, Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 125,399 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $1,650,250.84.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 3,000 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $36,090.00.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34. RealReal Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -3.26.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 60.41% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RealReal Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on REAL. UBS Group reduced their price target on RealReal from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on RealReal from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 116,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

