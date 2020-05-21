MAG Silver’s (MAG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAG. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.25 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 77.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 32,669 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $3,915,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares during the period.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

