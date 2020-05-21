MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.25 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. FMR LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in MAG Silver by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Read More: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAG Silver (MAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.