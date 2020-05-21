MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) Director Sells C$744,000.00 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director Richard Peter Clark sold 40,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$744,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,513 shares in the company, valued at C$716,341.80.

MAG Silver stock opened at C$18.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.58. MAG Silver Corp has a twelve month low of C$5.33 and a twelve month high of C$19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 84.83, a current ratio of 85.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -357.84.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$18.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

