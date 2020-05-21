Mackay Shields LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

