Mackay Shields LLC Has $5.84 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,104,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,784,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,703,000 after acquiring an additional 281,413 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,892,000 after acquiring an additional 724,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,517,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,890,000 after acquiring an additional 753,941 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

